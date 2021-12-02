..and who is destined for the drop? The renowned analysts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to come up with the chances of each outcome for each team in League One - the chances of relegation, promotion and of winning the title. There are some interesting results. Let's take a walk through them..

Sheffield Wednesday's League One promotion, relegation and title chances compared to Sunderland, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town

There's a long way to go in the battle for League One this season, and the movers and shakers are still very much moving and shaking.

By Alex Miller
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 4:10 pm

It's tight at the top, with three teams sitting pretty at the top and only six points separating the top nine.

But what are each team’s chances of promotion this season? What about their chances of winning the title and – god forbid – being relegated?

The world-renowned number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have scoured the form, recent history and squad quality of each third tier team to offer a comprehensive run-through of each team’s chances from a purely statistical point of view.

Which team has a 82% chance of being relegated and who has a 20% shot at the title?

Let’s take a look below..

1. 24th - Crewe Alexandra

Chances of relegation - 82% Chances of promotion - less than 1% Chances of the title - less than 1%

Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales

2. 23rd - Doncaster Rovers

Chances of relegation - 82% Chances of promotion - less than 1% Chances of the title - less than 1%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

3. 22nd - Gillingham

Chances of relegation - 46% Chances of promotion - less than 1% Chances of the title - less than 1%

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales

4. 21st - Morecambe

Chances of relegation - 41% Chances of promotion - less than 1% Chances of the title - less than 1%

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
League OneSunderlandPortsmouthBolton Wanderers
Next Page
Page 1 of 6