It's tight at the top, with three teams sitting pretty at the top and only six points separating the top nine.

But what are each team’s chances of promotion this season? What about their chances of winning the title and – god forbid – being relegated?

The world-renowned number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have scoured the form, recent history and squad quality of each third tier team to offer a comprehensive run-through of each team’s chances from a purely statistical point of view.

Which team has a 82% chance of being relegated and who has a 20% shot at the title?

Let’s take a look below..

1. 24th - Crewe Alexandra Chances of relegation - 82% Chances of promotion - less than 1% Chances of the title - less than 1% Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2. 23rd - Doncaster Rovers Chances of relegation - 82% Chances of promotion - less than 1% Chances of the title - less than 1% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. 22nd - Gillingham Chances of relegation - 46% Chances of promotion - less than 1% Chances of the title - less than 1% Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. 21st - Morecambe Chances of relegation - 41% Chances of promotion - less than 1% Chances of the title - less than 1% Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales