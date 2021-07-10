Sheffield Wednesday's last clash with Chester, trialists expected and how to watch

The Owls got their preparations underway with a run out against Celtic in Newport on Wednesday, the first of seven scheduled friendlies before their season starts in with a Carabao Cup clash with old foes Huddersfield Town on August 1.

But what can Wednesday fans expect from their latest run-out? Let’s take a look.

Who is likely to play?

Chester's Deva Stadium.

As seen in Newport, Wednesday are working with a squad on the smaller side. Moore made clear the Celtic clash was an exercise in getting miles in the legs of his players and that they managed, with players all getting through at least 45 minutes of action injury-free.

Alongside the senior and under-23 names that took part in the Welsh training camp, Wednesday are expected to continue to name a handful of trialists in their squad at Chester as the Owls boss takes a closer look at what they have to offer.

What has Darren Moore said?

Speaking after the Celtic game, Moore said: “We want more of the same, to build on from here. Our position will be different, the game will be different, but we have to take it forward.

“We’ll go into the Chester game, you’ll more or less see the same group of players because we’re still working towards that and the fitness and so on.”

What happened last time?

Wednesday will hope to get themselves off and running with a win at the Deva, which would be an improved effort on the last clash between the two sides.

An LDV Vans Trophy first round match in September 2004 saw Chester sneak a 2-1 win at Hillsborough having come from behind after Steve MacLean’s 29th-minute opener.

Two second half goals in two minutes from Richard Hope and Kevin Ellison took the then-League Two side into the next round at the expense of Wednesday, who had the likes of Lee Bullen, Chris Brunt and Chris Marsden in their side.

Can supporters watch?

Away fans are not permitted entry to the Deva Stadium on safety grounds, though the match will be available to stream for the cost of £6.99.