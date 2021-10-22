Sheffield Wednesday's lack of wins ‘more telling than unbeaten run’
Sheffield Wednesday’s lack of wins is more telling than their current run of one just defeat in seven matches.
That’s the view of our Owls correspondent Joe Crann, who addressed the team’s recent form and several other talking points over the last seven days – from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to Steve Bruce - in this week’s edition of The Star Owls.
The Star Owls is a weekly podcast covering all things Sheffield Wednesday and features analysis and opinion from the people who follow the club day in, day out.
Darren Moore’s side have won just two of their last nine matches but that run includes only one defeat in seven games.
And despite sitting just two points outside the play-off positions, there a general sense the Owls ought to be performing better.
Listen to The Star Owls HERE and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including on Spotify, Apple and Acast.