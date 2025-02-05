Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, insists that he’s happy at Hillsborough - but admitted that he was flattered by Santos’ interest in him.

In one of the more unexpected stories of the January transfer window, the experienced Owls attacker was linked with a move to the Brazilian top-flight to join up with his former Rangers manager, Pedro Caixinha, however Wednesday knocked back their advances and the South American outfit went on to go after one of their former players - a certain Brazil international.

Speaking to journalist, Tom Bogert, Windass spoke of the suggestion that Neymar was signed because they couldn’t land his signature, and his hopes for the rest of the Owls’ season.

“I’ve seen all the stories, and I’m not sure he was backup!” he said with a smile. “But I’ll keep running with it! Being English it’s quite unexpected when teams like that get involved, but knowing the coach - who has managed me before - he contacted my agent at the beginning of the window and asked if there was any way a deal could be done. Obviously nothing materialised, but as I’ve said before I’m happy where I am, so I’m not too disheartened. Though it’s always nice to have interest from big clubs like that…

“I’m where I am, though, and looking forward to rest of the season. Hopefully we can get into the play-offs, but I’ll admit when you see them signing players like Neymar - who was my favourite player growing up - it’s a strange one.”

Windass is Wednesday’s top scorer in the Championship so far this season with 10 goals to his name, and if he can add seven more to his tally in the remaining fixtures then it will go down as the most productive league season of his career - and it certainly wouldn’t hurt the Owls’ chances of promotion, either.