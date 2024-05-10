Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass nominated for EFL award after April exploits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, has been nominated for April’s Championship Goal of the Month award.

Windass had a fantastic end to the season as he played a huge role in the club’s great escape to stay in the Championship, scoring a couple of vital goals in order to pick up the points that they needed in the final stretch.

One of those goals, his long-range effort against Blackburn Rovers, has now been named as one of the four up for the gong - which will be the final award given out with regards to the 2023/24 season.

The Owl is pitted against counterparts from Millwall, Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town, and will certainly feel like he’s got a shot of claiming the prize given the quality of his strike at Ewood Park.

Here are the other nominees:

Ryan Longman – MILLWALL v Leicester City – 9th April

If The Den was already jumping when Longman helped to win the ball back in his own half, he sent it into full-on hysteria with his dynamic run and perfectly placed curler into the top corner.

Josh Windass – Blackburn Rovers v SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY – 21st April

Sizing up the situation in an instant, there was an effortless, almost laconic, grace about the manner in which Windass opened up his body to caress his flighted shot under the crossbar.

Emmanuel Latte Lath – MIDDLESBROUGH v Leeds United – 22nd April

Latte Lath’s back header was all about spatial awareness, vision and timing to judge the flight of the ball and the location of Leeds keeper Illan Meslier while twisting his body into position.

Omari Hutchinson – Hull City v IPSWICH TOWN – 27th April

Hutchinson’s speed of thought was matched by his fleetness of foot as he jinked inside, took one touch to give himself space and sent a curling left-footer spinning into the far top corner.

