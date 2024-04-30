Sheffield Wednesday are potentially just days away to securing a second consecutive season in the Championship. The Owls defeated West Brom last weekend to give themselves a huge chance of securing survival, needing just a point from their final game to ensure safety.

The Owls were once cut adrift at the bottom of the table, but the arrival of Danny Rohl on October 13 changed everything. Rohl has done a tremendous job to give Wednesday an opportunity to survive, and here we have put together a Championship table based solely on results since Rohl arrived back in October. Take a look below.