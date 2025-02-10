Sheffield Wednesday addition talks ambition, experience and Owls fans

Ibrahim Cissoko believes that his time with Plymouth Argyle will help him after joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

The 21-year-old attacker was a late addition at Hillsborough as he came through the doors of S6 after his spell with Plymouth Argyle was cut short by Toulouse, and though it is unknown at this point when he will be able to make his debut for the club, he’s looking forward to getting started.

Cissoko was shown in training at Middlewood Road - alongside former NEC Nijmegen teammate, Anthony Musaba - last week, and as he prepares to get himself in contention for a Wednesday debut he has spoken a little about what it was that led him to South Yorkshire.

Speaking to the club recently, the attacker explained, “I spoke with the manager, it was a good conversation, and I like the way that they’re playing, I like the style, the hard work as well - he convinced me to come here… I know what the league is like now, I had some good games with Plymouth in the Championship, so that’ll help me.

“I like the fact that the club has ambition to get there (to the play-offs), and for me as a player I have dreams as well - this is one of the things that I want to achieve with the team… I’m excited, very excited - they are lovely fans and I can’t wait to see them.”

The Dutch winger played 15 times across all competitions for the Pilgrims this season before injury severely limited his game time, however he was back in their matchday squad last month following his return to fitness.