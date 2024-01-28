There have been mixed fortunes on home soil for Sheffield Wednesday as they look to fight their way out of the Championship relegation zone.

Last weekend's narrow 2-1 defeat against play-off contenders Coventry City brought an end to a run of three wins in four games at Hillsborough and ensured the Owls have taken maximum points in just four of their 14 home games in the Championship so far this season.

With the second half of the campaign now in full swing, Rohl and his players know they will have to improve that record if they are to preserve their second tier status. But no matter what happens, they will know they are able to call on the unwavering support of the Hillsborough faithful as they continue to back their side in great numbers.