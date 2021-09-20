And now Sheffield Wednesday’s former Manchester City starlet Leojo Davidson has been nominated for an award for his sensational solo goal in the Owls’ under-18s 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

As revealed by The Star earlier this month, Davidson’s talents have not gone unnoticed outside of S6, having popped up on the radar of England in recent weeks alongside fellow club mates Bailey Cadamateri and Jack Hall.

Having grown up in Sheffield, the 17-year-old joined the club on scholarship terms from City last summer before signing a professional deal in July.

Academy chief Steve Haslam said: “He has been really impressive. Leojo is an attacking right back with strong attributes and again has a good pedigree.”

Andy Holdsworth’s Wednesday youngsters sit top of their Under-18 Development League having won three of the opening five matches.

You can vote for Davidson's goal by clicking HERE.