Sheffield Wednesday's 6-0 hammering at the hands of Ipswich Town may well have hit the Owls push for safety - but there is no doubt Danny Rohl's side are in a far better position than they were at the turn of the year.

As the Championship takes a two-week hiatus for the international break, Wednesday currently sit just one point adrift of safety and could even move out of the drop zone when they host a Swansea City side sat in the bottom half of the table on the final Friday of March.

One of they key factors in the improvement throughout the second half of the season was an impressive month of recruitment during the winter transfer window as the likes of Ike Ugbo, James Beadle and Ian Poveda were all added to Rohl's squad.