Sheffield Wednesday's giant-killing under-18s booked in for bumper Hillsborough clash in FA Youth Cup
The next step on Sheffield Wednesday’s route through the FA Youth Cup has been confirmed.
The young Owls will take on Preston North End under the lights at Hillsborough in the competition’s fourth round.
The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday January 18 in front of what is hoped will be a decent local crowd. Admission is set at £3 for adults, £1 concessions and free for Season Ticket holders.
It is the latest highlight in what has been a stellar season so far for the side, who are riding high in the U18 Professional Development League and beat Burton Albion and Aylestone Park before a giant-killing 1-0 win at Southampton in the last round.
Speaking to swfc.co.uk aftr the St Marys clash, under-18s boss Andy Holdsworth said: “As you can imagine, the boys are buzzing in there! They are singing songs, they are bouncing, they are delighted with what they have achieved – it’s a fantastic result…
“The players have worked their socks off and carried out the game plan. Every member of staff is so proud, myself, Steven Haslam, Andy Sharp, Nicky Weaver, Dan Crompton, the list goes on because everyone has worked so hard.
“I said earlier today, you don’t want these moments to pass you by, you have to go out and fight for it and fair play to them. They’ve come up against a Category One side, a Premier League club, it’s been a long two days, we’ve travelled, stayed overnight, worked hard down here and there is the reward.”