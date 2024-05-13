Sheffield Wednesday's former relegation rivals make managerial decision - appoint Owls' old foe
It’s been quite the year for practically everybody involved in that game at Wembley when Josh Windass scored the last kick of the game to seal promotion, and while Wednesday are on their second new manager since then, Duff is now on his second new club.
Things didn’t quite work out for him at Swansea City after he left the Reds not long after Darren Moore parted ways with the Owls, and now he’s back in League One with Huddersfield Town following their relegation battle - a battle that Wednesday managed to win against the odds by remaining in the Championship.
Duff says that it feels like a ‘good fit’ for him, and he’ll be hoping to hit the ground running now that the team have made a quick decision with regards to their replacement of André Breitenreiter.
“As soon as discussions started with the Club, I wanted to jump at the chance to be Head Coach of Huddersfield Town,” he said. “Since leaving my last role, I’ve had time to reflect, recharge and focus on what the next challenge I wanted to take on would look like. Whatever was to come had to be right and be a good fit, and that is exactly what this feels like. I know that our supporters expect a certain level of commitment, desire, high energy and passion from their play, and those are the high standards I’ve kept for all of my sides.
“My talks with the Chairman Kevin, CEO Jake and Sporting Director Mark have been incredibly positive, and I feel like we’ve been on the same page since day one. I know the Club, the area and the fans from having crossed paths in the past, but now I want to get to know them properly from a place of belonging - and above all else, I want our supporters to have pride in their team again.
“This is a special Club with a magnificent history and exciting future, so it’s a real honour to have the opportunity to be part of that. I can guarantee that I will give my all for Huddersfield Town - that’s what I’ll be asking of my players too - and together alongside our supporters we have a pre-season and campaign ahead that we’ll be ready to attack.”