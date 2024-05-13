Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Less than a year ago Michael Duff was facing Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final with Barnsley...

It’s been quite the year for practically everybody involved in that game at Wembley when Josh Windass scored the last kick of the game to seal promotion, and while Wednesday are on their second new manager since then, Duff is now on his second new club.

Things didn’t quite work out for him at Swansea City after he left the Reds not long after Darren Moore parted ways with the Owls, and now he’s back in League One with Huddersfield Town following their relegation battle - a battle that Wednesday managed to win against the odds by remaining in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duff says that it feels like a ‘good fit’ for him, and he’ll be hoping to hit the ground running now that the team have made a quick decision with regards to their replacement of André Breitenreiter.

“As soon as discussions started with the Club, I wanted to jump at the chance to be Head Coach of Huddersfield Town,” he said. “Since leaving my last role, I’ve had time to reflect, recharge and focus on what the next challenge I wanted to take on would look like. Whatever was to come had to be right and be a good fit, and that is exactly what this feels like. I know that our supporters expect a certain level of commitment, desire, high energy and passion from their play, and those are the high standards I’ve kept for all of my sides.

“My talks with the Chairman Kevin, CEO Jake and Sporting Director Mark have been incredibly positive, and I feel like we’ve been on the same page since day one. I know the Club, the area and the fans from having crossed paths in the past, but now I want to get to know them properly from a place of belonging - and above all else, I want our supporters to have pride in their team again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad