Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Joost van Aken, has sadly announced his retirement at just 30-years-old.

Van Aken joined the Owls in 2017 on a multi-million pound deal from SC Heerenveen in the Eredivisie, becoming one of the most expensive Wednesday signings of all time as he penned a lengthy contract at Hillsborough.

Things didn’t quite work out for the Dutchman, though, as he dealt with injuries during his time at S6, and in 2021 he left as a free agent with only 33 appearances to his name. Since then he has played for Zulte Waragem and then returned to Heerenveen, but now he has confirmed that he has taken the difficult decision to hang up his boots.

“Dear friends, family, and supporters,” he said on Instagram. “It's time to say goodbye and express my gratitude. Football has always been my greatest passion and has given me so many beautiful moments. The idea of playing in big stadiums in front of thousands of fans still gives me goosebumps. I am proud to have fulfilled my childhood dream, but all good things must come to an end.

“I am grateful for everyone I've met along this journey. I've made lifelong friendships and had the opportunity to explore the world. I want to thank my family, friends, and girlfriend immensely; without their support and love, this would never have been possible. The decision to stop wasn't easy, but the past few years have been physically challenging and I realized that my efforts were yielding less and less. This is the best choice for both my physical and mental well-being.

“I look back on the past with pride and positivity, and I look forward to the future... Thank you all for everything. With sportive regards, Joost.”