The Chilean has endured a difficult debut campaign in England, and after playing a heavy role in the early stages of the season under Xisco after being the club’s first summer signing, he suffered a hip injury that led to surgery and a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Such was the extent of his injury that he was left unregistered by the club when the registration deadline came around, however he has been making good progress in recent weeks and pictures showed him back on the grass at Middlewood Road as he continued his recovery.

Monday saw him take a big step towards his return to senior action, too, as he was handed a starting berth for the U21s game against Swansea City at S6, and he put in a steady first half showing before his planned substitution at half time after getting 45 minutes under his belt for the first time this year.

Wednesday bossed the game for large periods after an early sending off for Swans captain, Filip Lissah, however they were unable to make either their chances or possession count as Evans Watts went largely untested in the opposition net. Balls into the box were plenty, but the Owls were unable to make any of them count, and it was something that came back to haunt them.

A point would have been enough to take them up to second place in the Professional Development League table heading into the final game, but a late break from Kygell Wlison resulted in Malik Cadogan poking the ball past Pierce Charles to make it 1-0. There were 88 minutes on the clock at the time.

