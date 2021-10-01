Sheffield Wednesday's eye-catching £29.3m FIFA 22 squad valuation compared to Sunderland, Bolton Wanderers & Ipswich Town

This year's version will boast 'HyperMotion' technology on more advanced consoles which will offer a more realistic player movement experience than ever before, while other highlights include a 'create your own club' mode and 'Hero' cards on Ultimate Team.

Ahead of Friday's big release, we've taken a look at the game's career mode - which allows players to make transfer, manage and play as their chosen club - and tallied up the overall squad value of Sheffield Wednesday, as well as every League One side.

We've also taken a look at every club's most valuable player, and the average player value based upon the number of footballers in each squad and the overall team value.

This is how Sheffield Wednesday's overall career mode squad valuation ranks alongside the rest of the League One (Via FifaIndex):

1. Cambridge United Overall team value: £11.1m. Most valuable player: Conor Masterson (£860,000). Number of players: 25. Average player value: £444,000

2. Cheltenham Town Overall team value: £11.1m. Most valuable player: Callum Wright (£1.2mil). Number of players: 21. Average player value: £528,600

3. Gillingham Overall team value: £13.0m. Most valuable player: Jack Tucker (£1.8m). Number of players: 22. Average player value: £591,000

4. Shrewsbury Town Overall team value: £13.7m. Most valuable player: Sam Cosgrove (£1.6m). Number of players: 22. Average player value: £623,000