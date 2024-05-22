Sheffield Wednesday’s England youth international set for Hillsborough stay
Hall, who has spent years climbing up through the ranks at his boyhood club, earned his first professional contract at Wednesday back in 2021, and has spent time training with the first team since he was 17.
Last week it was confirmed that the club had tabled a new contract offer to the talented teen, seeking to extend his stay with Wednesday until after the 2023/24 campaign, and The Star understands that terms have been agreed that will see him do just that.
The shot-stopper, who has been called up into England youth sides in recent years, has spent plenty of time with the senior goalkeepers at Wednesday as he looks to learn from them and take things to the next level, and he may well get even more of a chance to do so over the summer considering that Pierce Charles is currently the only goalkeeper contracted for next season.
Hall is yet to make his first team debut for Wednesday, however he was in the matchday squad earlier this year when he was named on the bench for the FA Cup games against Coventry City in January and February.
At this point in time it remains to be seen what the plan is for the ‘keeper once he does put pen to paper on a new deal at S6, however it may be that he looks to get himself out on loan in order to start picking up some regular minutes in senior football after impressing at both U18 and U21 level.
