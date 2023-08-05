News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s eighth summer signing joins from European heavyweights in weekend announcement

Sheffield Wednesday made made their eighth signing of the summer, snapping up AC Milan goalkeeper, Devis Vasquez.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 5th Aug 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 16:18 BST

It’s hardly been the best kept secret, especially after he was spotted at Wednesday’s game against Southampton on Friday night, but now it’s been made official - Vasquez is an Owl.

He joins on loan from the Italian giants for the season, and will be battling it out with Cameron Dawson for the number one spot between the sticks in Xisco’s Championship outfit.

The club confirmed on their website, “The Owls have added to the ranks with the signing of goalkeeper Devis Vasquez. The Colombian custodian joins Wednesday on a season-long loan from Italian giants AC Milan and becomes our eighth capture of the summer transfer window.”

His parent club also released a statement saying, “AC Milan announces that it has temporarily transferred, until 30 June 2024, the sporting services of the footballer Devis Vásquez to Sheffield Wednesday FC. The Rossoneri Club wishes Devis all the best for the upcoming football season.”

Vasquez made the move to Europe from Paraguayan side, Club Guarani, back in January, however is yet to feature for Milan and will be eager to try and get more game time under his belt in England.

After a very slow start to the summer Wednesday have now made eight new additions from a host of different countries in an attempt to build a competitive squad for the second tier, and the 25-year-old comes in as the second senior goalkeeper at the club. He’ll wear number 36.

