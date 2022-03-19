Sheffield Wednesday's double boost as duo return to squad for Gillingham clash - Chey Dunkley is back
Sheffield Wednesday have made three changes as they face Gillingham this afternoon, with two key players returning to the squad after injury.
The Owls are missing both Liam Palmer and Lewis Gibson due to injury for the trip to the Priestfield Stadium, but a major positive for the Owls is that both Harlee Dean and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are back in the squad – while Chey Dunkley is into the XI for the first time since he had to go off in the defeat to Sunderland last year.
Wednesday XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jack Hunt, Chey Dunkley, Jordan Storey, Sam Hutchinson, Marvin Johnson, George Byers, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, Lee Gregory, Callum Paterson.
Gillingham XI: Aaron Chapman, Ryan Jackson, Conor Masterson, Max Ehmer, Jack Tucker, David Tutonda, Stuart O’Keefe, Oliver Lee, Ben Thompson, Vadaine Oliver, Charlie Kelman.
The game will get underway at 3pm as the Owls look to get back to winning ways.