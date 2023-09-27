News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Sheffield Wednesday’s devastating predicted final Championship points tally and position compared to QPR, Blackburn, Watford & more - gallery

The Owls’ eventual fate in the 2023/24 EFL Championship according to Supercomputer predictions is a grim one...

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST

It has been a hugely disappointing start to the 2023/24 EFL Championship season for Sheffield Wednesday who have not won a single match from their first eight.

The Owls currently sit bottom of the second tier table with just two points having drawn two and lost six of their games so far. Unfortunately, the most recent Supercomputer calculations from BetVictor don’t make for positive viewing as far as the Hillsborough faithful are concerned.

Here is how the data experts predict the final EFL Championship table for the 2023/24 season will look, where Sheffield Wednesday and the other 23 clubs will finish and what their final points totals will be:

Predicted points = 99

1. Leicester City

Predicted points = 99

Photo Sales
Predicted points = 87

2. Ipswich Town

Predicted points = 87

Photo Sales
Predicted points = 84

3. Leeds United

Predicted points = 84

Photo Sales
Predicted points = 73

4. Sunderland

Predicted points = 73

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WatfordQPRBlackburnEFL