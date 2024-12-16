Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is said to be ‘admired’ by some at Premier League outfit, Southampton, as their hunt for a new manager begins.

The Saints were thumped 5-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in a game that proved to be the last for Russell Martin, with the club taking the ‘difficult decision’ to part ways with him as they remain rooted to the bottom of the top-flight table.

Current U21’s manager, Simon Rusk, will take over the role on an interim basis until a replacement is found, and it will come as no surprise that former Southampton assistant, Röhl, is somebody that has already been mentioned in relation to the position, with journalist, Jack Rosser, saying that a foreign appointment at St. Mary’s Stadium is ‘more likely’.

“Inevitable,” he said after the news of Martin’s exit was confirmed. “Commitment to style felt admirable five games in, but it was taken to the extreme with players not capable of it at this level. Recruitment did not help. No idea where they go next, told foreign appointment more likely. Some in club admire Danny Rohl.”

Wednesday’s boss signed a new long-term contract over the summer as he committed his future to the Owls, and it’s understood that a comprehensive compensation fee would have to be coughed up if any club was to try and tempt him away from Hillsborough, however he has made no secret of his ambition and desire to manage in the Premier League as soon as possible.

What route Southampton take remains to be seen as they weigh up their various options in order to make the best fist of pulling off what would be quite a miraculous survival this season, however Wednesdayites everywhere will no doubt be holding their collective breaths as they hope for news that they’ve appointed somebody other than the man currently in charge at S6.