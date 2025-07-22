Financial problems have both prevented incomings and have instructed the outgoings of major contributors to their solid midtable placing last time out and a with less than three weeks to go until the Owls’ season opener at Leicester City on August 10, the squad is looking lean.

The hope would be that Wednesday can put themselves in a position to bring players in of course, while contracts for the likes of Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson remain a possibility. But the exits of big players such as Josh Windass, Michael Smith, Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba have no doubt left a hole - as well as those who were released at the end of the last campaign.

Those with glasses half full will point to the opportunities the season may provide to younger players and they would be right to - Wednesday have made strides with the talents brought through in the last 18 months or so.

At this stage, it remains to be seen how much incoming business could or could not be done. Let’s see. For now, here’s a snapshot of how Wednesday could line up at the King Power Stadium as things stand right here and right now.

1 . GK - Pierce Charles Stepping solidly into his maiden first full campaign in a number one shirt, Charles is liked by a very many clubs but as things stands is set to stay at Wednesday and take the gloves full-time. A remarkable talent, the season is his to take hold of. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB - Yan Valery Another who is fancied by other clubs, Valery enjoyed a stellar maiden Wednesday campaign and should he stick around - as can only be expected at this stage - he'll play a vital role as he did last season. | Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . CB - Dominic Iorfa A part of the furniture these days, Iorfa is the club's third longest-serving senior man after Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer. He stands as the only senior centre-half at current. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales