Financial problems have both prevented incomings and have instructed the outgoings of major contributors to their solid midtable placing last time out and a with less than three weeks to go until the Owls’ season opener at Leicester City on August 10, the squad is looking lean.
The hope would be that Wednesday can put themselves in a position to bring players in of course, while contracts for the likes of Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson remain a possibility. But the exits of big players such as Josh Windass, Michael Smith, Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba have no doubt left a hole - as well as those who were released at the end of the last campaign.
Those with glasses half full will point to the opportunities the season may provide to younger players and they would be right to - Wednesday have made strides with the talents brought through in the last 18 months or so.
At this stage, it remains to be seen how much incoming business could or could not be done. Let’s see. For now, here’s a snapshot of how Wednesday could line up at the King Power Stadium as things stand right here and right now.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.