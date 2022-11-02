Wednesday were back to winning ways with a productive victory at Hillsborough on Saturday, but now face a wait before being able to get any more points on the board.

They’re now preparing to face Morecambe in the FA Cup and Southampton in the Carabao Cup, and Darren Moore says they’re going out to win both games – even if one of the sides is two divisions above them.

Speaking after the win over the Brewers, Moore said, “We have two very different games in cup competition coming up and they are games we are really looking forward to… They will be very different games and we want to win them both.

“We are back in on Monday to begin preparations for Friday night, and then we have the long trip to Southampton.

“We can look back on a good day’s work (against Burton) in the league and then move our focus to the cups.”

It’s expected that some other players will be given a chance to show their worth in the upcoming cup games, and with 16 goalscorers already this season the team has shown their strength in depth on more than one occasion.

Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday are now turning their attentions to the cups.

Moore spoke of how pleased he was with the way that the goals are being shared out by his team, saying, “We are not reliant on one striker or two, we can score goals from all over the pitch… If the strikers don’t score then you know the goals can come from somewhere else, from all areas.

“We can go down both sides, over the top or through the middle. We built this squad with versatility in mind and it’s showing with the number of goals we are scoring.”

Wednesday face the Shrimps at 7.45pm on Friday evening, before taking on the Saints at the same time on Tuesday.

