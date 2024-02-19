Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals set to sack manager after back-to-back defeats
Sunderland look set to part ways with current manager Michael Beale after just 12 games in charge. The Black Cats have won just four Championship games since Beale took over in December, slipping from the play-off places to 10th in the table.
The Wearside outfit have lost their last two in the league, too, falling short against Sheffield Wednesday's relegation rivals Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City. According to the Sunderland Echo, it was Saturday's 2-1 defeat at St Andrew's, against former Stadium of Light boss Tony Mowbray, that has forced the board to act, with Beale expected to leave the club.
The report claims Beale was not present at training on Monday morning with official confirmation of his dismissal to follow shortly. Beale, who has managed QPR and Rangers previously, succeeded Mowbray with the hope of helping Sunderland push for promotion to the Premier League.
They were sixth when he arrived at the club and while he did enjoy a promising festive period, four defeats have followed in the seven league games since, while a 3-0 defeat to local rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup did not go down well, either.
He leaves the Stadium of Light with Sunderland four points off the pace in the play-off race, behind the likes of Hull City, Norwich City and Coventry City, who have managed to open up a small gap between themselves and the chasing pack behind them in the table. Sunderland's next game comes on Saturday when they host Swansea City, another side that has been dragged into the relegation battle of late, and the club will hope to have a new man in place as they strive to breathe life into their hopes of claiming a spot in the Championship's top six. Wednesday travel to the north east to face Sunderland on the final day of the season.