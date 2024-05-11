Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest headlines from Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals.

Sheffield Wednesday can now plan for a second year in the Championship after securing survival on the final day. Danny Rohl’s side produced an excellent performance to win 2-0 at Sunderland last weekend and complete the great escape, having been rock-bottom when the 35-year-old took over in October.

With the regular season now over, Championship teams are either planning for the drama of play-off football or laying the foundations for a summer of investment. There’s still plenty to cast your eye over and the Star has rounded up some of the latest stories from across the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall changes

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millwall have appointed Steve Gallen as their new director of football, following the departure of Alex Aldridge earlier this week. Aldridge had been with the Lions since 2015, barring a short spell at Stoke City in between, but has been the latest exit as part of a wider reshuffle.

Gallen had been director of football at League One Charlton Athletic, but filled a number of roles with the club during a seven-year stay. In a statement, Millwall said that Gallen had ‘a proven track record of establishing a process and platform for identifying and developing talent at all stages’.

Warnock thanked

Southampton manager Russell Martin has thanked Neil Warnock for advising him on how to improve morale, following a humiliating 5-0 defeat at Leicester City. In his post-match analysis for Sky Sports, Warnock urged Martin to take his players out for a Chinese.

“I think when someone as wise and as experienced as Neil Warnock tells me to take the team out for a meal, he’s spot on,” Martin told the Daily Echo. “It was a nice meal but it wasn’t a Chinese, it was a little bit healthier than that. I thank him for that advice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vardy party

Jamie Vardy seemingly enjoyed Leicester City’s promotion celebrations so much that he decided to seek out more. The striker was spotted at Italian side Como FC, managed by former Arsenal man Cesc Fabregas, as they secured promotion to Serie A.