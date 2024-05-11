Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals replace key man as Neil Warnock thanked for bizarre advice
Sheffield Wednesday can now plan for a second year in the Championship after securing survival on the final day. Danny Rohl’s side produced an excellent performance to win 2-0 at Sunderland last weekend and complete the great escape, having been rock-bottom when the 35-year-old took over in October.
With the regular season now over, Championship teams are either planning for the drama of play-off football or laying the foundations for a summer of investment. There’s still plenty to cast your eye over and the Star has rounded up some of the latest stories from across the league.
Millwall changes
Millwall have appointed Steve Gallen as their new director of football, following the departure of Alex Aldridge earlier this week. Aldridge had been with the Lions since 2015, barring a short spell at Stoke City in between, but has been the latest exit as part of a wider reshuffle.
Gallen had been director of football at League One Charlton Athletic, but filled a number of roles with the club during a seven-year stay. In a statement, Millwall said that Gallen had ‘a proven track record of establishing a process and platform for identifying and developing talent at all stages’.
Warnock thanked
Southampton manager Russell Martin has thanked Neil Warnock for advising him on how to improve morale, following a humiliating 5-0 defeat at Leicester City. In his post-match analysis for Sky Sports, Warnock urged Martin to take his players out for a Chinese.
“I think when someone as wise and as experienced as Neil Warnock tells me to take the team out for a meal, he’s spot on,” Martin told the Daily Echo. “It was a nice meal but it wasn’t a Chinese, it was a little bit healthier than that. I thank him for that advice.”
Vardy party
Jamie Vardy seemingly enjoyed Leicester City’s promotion celebrations so much that he decided to seek out more. The striker was spotted at Italian side Como FC, managed by former Arsenal man Cesc Fabregas, as they secured promotion to Serie A.
The 37-year-old was spotted in Como over the weekend amid rumours he could be on the lookout for a new club. Vardy’s contract at the King Power is set to expire this summer but manager Enzo Maresca has appeared to suggest he will stay another year.