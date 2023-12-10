Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals fire boss after Owls defeat

Stoke City have fired their manager, Alex Neil, on the back of their defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Musaba's last gasp goal for the Owls secured a 1-0 win on Saturday afternoon that took Wednesday off the bottom of the Championship table, but it also meant four straight defeats for the Potters - something that seemingly couldn't be overlooked by the decision-makers in Stoke.

Speaking to the club's official website their chairman, John Coates, said, “Alex is a man of absolute integrity who has given his all for Stoke City, and we would like to thank him for his hard work during his time with the Club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful for the building blocks he has helped put in place in bringing together a group of players in whom we have a huge amount of faith regarding their ability to turn things around this season, and who can help us achieve longer-term success.

“However, with the way the results have been so far, we have made the difficult decision to seek a new direction for the team at this time... Nothing matters to me more than the success of our club and we are now working towards the appointment of Alex’s successor.”