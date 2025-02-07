Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals fire manager day before next fixture

Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship counterparts, Derby County, have made the decision to fire manager, Paul Warne.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warne oversaw the club’s return to the second tier last season as the club climbed out of League One in second place, however they’ve had a tough time of things this season and after a run of seven consecutive defeats the owners have decided that it was time to make a change.

“It is with regret that Derby County have decided to relieve Paul Warne of his position,” a club statement read. “While Paul and his staff helped deliver on the club’s objective of a return to the Championship last season, the recent run of results necessitates a change...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The search for Paul’s replacement is underway and there will be no further comment until the position has been filled.”

Meanwhile, the club’s owner, David Clowes, said, “Paul is a man of great integrity and embodies the values we hold important at Derby County. No fan should ever forget his contribution in securing promotion to the Championship. I certainly won’t.

“However, results in football dictate decisions and we felt that to give us the best chance of retaining our Championship status, the time was right to make a change. Paul goes with our thanks, gratitude and best wishes. He and his family will always be welcome at Pride Park.”

Wednesday did the double over the Rams this season, beating them home and away in their league fixtures, however it does leave their next opponents, Norwich City, with new questions to ask ahead of their clash on Saturday afternoon.