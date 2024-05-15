Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, was reportedly of interest to Hull City - but they appear to have gone elsewhere for a new manager.

There was a surprise decision from Hull owner, Acun Ilicali, decided to part ways with the club’s manager, Liam Rosenior, following a campaign that saw them narrowly miss out on the play-off places, leaving the Tigers on the hunt for a new man at the helm for the 2024/25 campaign.

Some reports started to do the rounds that Röhl had admirers at Hull on the back of his great escape with the Owls, however it’s unknown whether things ever went any further than them simply being impressed by the work that the German had done in his first season as a manager.

It seems to be irrelevant now, anyway, with several reports now saying that they’ve found another man from Germany to take the helm - namely Tim Walter, who has spent time at Bayern Munich and Hamburger SV during his coaching career so far.

Even for those Wednesdayites who were cynical about the suggestion that Hull may look to Röhl as their new man, them being close to appointing a manager will come as somewhat as a relief, just to put their minds at ease. Hull Live said this week that they have begun to ‘close in’ on a deal for the 48-year-old.