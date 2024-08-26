Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals bid for alleged Owls target - reports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reported Sheffield Wednesday target, Michael Baidoo, is said to be the subject of a bid from the Owls' Championship rivals, Plymouth Argyle.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian was linked with Wednesday earlier in the summer, with Danny Röhl being reported as one of the many managers keen on trying to land one of Elfsborg’s man men - he’s already got 11 goals and assists in 19 Allsvenskan games this season, so it’s not hard to see why he may have been of interest.

Baidoo may well move on in the coming days, it would appear, with club manager, Stefan Andreasson, confirming that there are ‘discussions’ regarding some of their players, however it would appear that if Wednesday were in the running at one point, they’re no longer pushing for his signature.

Sportbladet have reported that both Plymouth and Austrian Bundesliga outfit, LASK, have submitted offers to try and sign the former Sandnes Ulf midfielder, it now remains in the hands of his current club to decide whether anybody has matched their valuation.

“We do not see it as a risk. There are opportunities in that case,” Andreasson is quoted as saying by the publication. “We have many players who are interesting. We have some discussions. There is a lot of interest and requests. We have had all the focus on the Allsvenskan and advancing in the European Games. Then we know we have to make certain decisions.”

Wednesday are still on the hunt for new players as Danny Röhl looks to bolster his ranks before Friday night’s deadline, with Shea Charles believed to be the closest to being done at this point in time - though that has not been finalised as of yet.