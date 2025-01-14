Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals, Luton Town, have named a new manager, and the Owls will be one of his first opponents.

Luton parted ways with Rob Edwards recently after a shocking first half of the 2024/25 campaign, with Matt Bloomfield now being hand-picked to take over after they agreed a deal with Wycombe Wanderers that would see him swap their League One promotion push for a job at Kenilworth Road.

Bloomfield will only have a couple of weeks in the job before he and his new side make the trip to Hillsborough on February 1st, and the Owls will be looking for a bit of revenge after the way they lost the away fixture against the Hatters back in September.

“Luton Town Football Club is delighted to announce that Matt Bloomfield has been appointed as the Hatters’ new manager,” a statement today read. “The Town board have complied with all compensation requests from Wycombe Wanderers to bring the 40-year-old to Kenilworth Road, along with his assistant Richard Thomas, first team coach Lee Harrison and senior analyst Ben Cirne.

“Bloomfield has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year contract and will be in the dugout for Saturday’s home Championship clash with Preston North End.”

Meanwhile, the club’s CEO, Gary Sweet, said, “It is with great pleasure and excitement that we are able to announce Matt’s appointment on a long-term contract... Before anything else, I would like to thank Wycombe for their co-operation in ensuring a swift and smooth transition. It may be flattering to be on the receiving end, it’s never pleasant, but we have made sure that we’ve gone above and beyond to compensate Wycombe to secure his services, along with his trusted coaching team.

“Over the years in which we as a club have risen up the EFL, we encountered Matt at every step as a respected captain of his team, and together they have always shared our hunger and desire to improve and get to the next level. Since returning to Wycombe as manager we have been hugely impressed with his work in leading them back towards the top of League One, and especially in how they have done it in such an entertaining way, forging a reputation for front-footed attacking football.”