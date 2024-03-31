Frustration was the prominent emotion for Sheffield Wednesday supporters as their side failed to hand a significant boost to their hopes of remaining in the Championship on Friday afternoon.

Despite Bailey Cadamarteri firing the Owls in front just before half-time, Danny Rohl's men could only secure a point against a Swansea City side that have little to play for between now and the end of the season. With a much needed win within their grasp and a route out of the relegation zone lying in wait, Wednesday were pegged back by Jamal Lowe's equaliser with quarter of an hour remaining.

An awkward run of fixtures now lies in wait as the final month of the season rapidly approaches with an away double header at Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers next on the agenda.

But how could the Championship relegation battle play out? We use a predicted table provided by FootballWP to see how Wednesday's chances of survival stand.