Sheffield Wednesday host Sunderland at Hillsborough on Friday night as they aim to turn the tide following a disastrous start to the Championship season.

The Owls dropped to the foot of the table following a 3-0 loss at Swansea City on Saturday, with Middlesbrough’s home win over Southampton moving them from 24th to 22nd.

Wednesday have drawn two and lost six of their opening eight games, as fans turned on manager Xisco Munoz during their hapless display in south Wales. Boro and Swansea were both winless ahead of Saturday’s fixtures but their respective victories mean the Owls are the only side yet to register a Championship win this term.

However, despite the early struggles fans have continued to turn up in their numbers at Hillsborough and here is how the Owls’ average Championship attendance compares to other sides across the division.

1 . Rotherham United Average attendance: 11,087

2 . Blackburn Rovers Average attendance: 15,677

3 . Plymouth Argyle Average attendance: 16,302