Callum Paterson’s Sheffield Wednesday deal expires at the end of the season, and he’s made it clear that he’d still love to be at Hillsborough for 2025/26.

‘Pato’ is pushing 200 games for the Owls now having joined the club from Cardiff City in 2020, and is just six contributions away from hitting 50 goals and assists for the club - despite playing in every position under the sun other than in goal. A purple patch recently has seen him back in the mix, and he’s hoping a strong finish can see him extend his stay at S6.

It’s getting to the time of year where people start to talk about futures and contract situations, but the 30-year-old isn’t getting bogged down by any of that, he just told Danny Röhl that he’d be ready when he needed him, and is making sure that remains the case. The aim, however, is to eventually earn a new deal in a city that he’s formed a home in.

“Yeah, I’d love to be here,” he said. “But that’s not my decision to make. All I can do is give my all, like I have done every time I’ve been asked, and hopefully things will happen.”

“If you need me, I’ll be ready”

He went on to tell The Star, “I spoke to the manager at the start of the season and was told that I wouldn’t be getting as much game time as I would like, but I said to him, ‘I’m here, I’ve always been here, and if you need me I’ll be ready’. I kept myself ready, and thankfully took my chances when they came along.

“I said to him that my wife was due a baby in about 10 days, so I can’t exactly do anything. I wasn’t going to go and try and find a new club, I told him I’d stick it out, ride the storm and hopefully come through the other side.

“I haven’t had any (contract talks) yet, but that’s not usually how it works here, and I quite like that. Football comes first, there are eight games left, and if I can give a good account of myself then you never know what happens.”

Wednesday are back in action on Saturday as they go up against Paterson’s former club, Cardiff City, and while he loved his time in Wales, he’ll no doubt be hoping to be a thorn in their side this coming weekend.