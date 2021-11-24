The popular target man was dropped in place of top-scorer Lee Gregory to avoid the risk of him picking up a fifth booking of the season, which would have ruled him out of Saturday’s match against Wycombe Wanderers.

Sheffield Wednesday transfers: Darren Moore on need for defensive reinforcements

The Chairboys, who are currently second in League One, pose a much more physical and direct threat than MK Dons, which could see Scotland international Paterson utilised due to his battling qualities.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Paterson could return for Sheffield Wednesday against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend. Photo: Steve Ellis.

“Tonight was the cut-off (for suspensions)," Moore said.

"I was going to put him on the bench but I just said to him ‘If I’m going to put you on the bench I might as well start you, so it’s pointless you being on the bench because I don’t need you really’.

"We need to look towards Saturday.”

Moore also resisted the ‘huge’ temptation to turn to the returning key pair of Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass from the off against MK Dons, with both players introduced as second-half substitutes.

Luongo completed 90 minutes in the 3-2 win against Accrington Stanley last weekend and Moore said of the 29-year-old: "We looked at him and just thought there’s minimal time for him to recover and with his injury lay-off we’ve had to manage him.

"In terms of these players coming back in, you’re trying to manage them within games and get them up to a robust state and they will get to that. That’s why George (Byers) played then he came off.