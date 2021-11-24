Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson could be set for starring role against Wycome Wanderers
Callum Paterson’s omission from Sheffield Wednesday’s matchday squad for Tuesday's win over MK Dons was not injury-related, Owls boss Darren Moore confirmed.
The popular target man was dropped in place of top-scorer Lee Gregory to avoid the risk of him picking up a fifth booking of the season, which would have ruled him out of Saturday’s match against Wycombe Wanderers.
The Chairboys, who are currently second in League One, pose a much more physical and direct threat than MK Dons, which could see Scotland international Paterson utilised due to his battling qualities.
“Tonight was the cut-off (for suspensions)," Moore said.
"I was going to put him on the bench but I just said to him ‘If I’m going to put you on the bench I might as well start you, so it’s pointless you being on the bench because I don’t need you really’.
"We need to look towards Saturday.”
Moore also resisted the ‘huge’ temptation to turn to the returning key pair of Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass from the off against MK Dons, with both players introduced as second-half substitutes.
Luongo completed 90 minutes in the 3-2 win against Accrington Stanley last weekend and Moore said of the 29-year-old: "We looked at him and just thought there’s minimal time for him to recover and with his injury lay-off we’ve had to manage him.
"In terms of these players coming back in, you’re trying to manage them within games and get them up to a robust state and they will get to that. That’s why George (Byers) played then he came off.
"There’s plenty of games coming up to rotate the squad.”