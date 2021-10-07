Sheffield Wednesday's best XI: Stats site finds no room for Sam Hutchinson in Darren Moore's system

Whoscored.com, who among other functions take into account a number of metrics to offer a performance rating out of 10, show just how average Wednesday have been across the course of the season, with no Owls figure to have played more than 180 minutes so far this season achieving a score of seven or more.

Indeed, the ratings suggest Chey Dunkley and Sam Hutchinson are ranked as the club’s foremost performers in League One so far, with both achieving a 6.98 score.

A quirk in the statistics show that when it comes to optimum side that could be chosen for the 4-2-3-1 formation preferred by Darren Moore of late, Hutchinson misses out having scored lower than his teammates whilst playing in that system.

Let’s take a look at who Whoscored.com have placed in which positions based on form this season.

1. Plenty to ponder.. ..and with 15 new players to juggle, it seems Darren Moore is yet to settle on a 'best XI' when it comes to his Sheffield Wednesday side, instead preferring a 'horses for courses' selection policy. But what do the stats say about who makes Wednesday's best side? Let's take a look.. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. GK - Bailey Peacock-Farrell A given, considering Peacock-Farrell is the only goalkeeper to have played any League One football for Wednesday this season. He started so incredibly well but has run into trouble of late. WS Rating: 6.0. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. RB - Jack Hunt When playing in a 4-2-3-1, Hunt has had mixed fortunes according to the statistics, but edges out Liam Palmer by virtue of the fact the Scotland international is yet to have played enough minutes there in that system. WS Rating: 6.0. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. CB - Dominic Iorfa A tower of strength for Wednesday in recent times, Iorfa is undoubtedly an important figure and has returned a reasonable rating while playing in a 4-2-3-1 system this season, in which he has played every minute so far. WS Rating: 6.5. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales