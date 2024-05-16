Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barry Bannan says that Danny Röhl’s reaction to their defeat at Huddersfield Town was a big moment in their season.

The Owls lost 4-0 to Huddersfield back in February in what felt like a devastating defeat for Röhl’s outfit as they fell eight points adrift of safety in their race for Championship survival.

For many supporters it seemed like a big nail in the coffin as they stared a return to League One in the face, but Bannan says that – though he wasn’t best pleased of course – the manager’s post-match teamtalk at The John Smith’s Stadium was inspiring.

"His teamtalk after the game stands out,” he told the Yorkshire Post. “It's easy to give up and be angry and say words in the heat of the moment but he was so calm. He still had a go at us, but he never came across as, 'This is over, that's our last chance gone, we've blown it,' it was 'Back in Monday, and we go again’…

"He told us we were only eight points behind and everyone looked and thought, 'This is weird,' because normal managers wouldn't react the way he reacted. His confidence in his own ability to get us over the line from day one has been amazing.”

He went on to say, “When you've got a manager confident in his own ability, it rubs off on you as a team. We had setbacks and came out the next game like a different team… The team's always responded to big setbacks and there's not many teams around that can do what we did this season.

"When you've got a following like we have and everyone writes you off and you have big defeats, it's easy to go into your shell but we've always come out fighting."