Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, has heaped praise on the Owls staff currently raising money for Prostate United.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prostate United challenge has seen football clubs and fans come together in October in an attempt to aid the fight against prostate cancer, and with just under a week left of the month it has been reported by the Owls that teams have raised over £2,000 so far - including £13,000 from SWFC’s club staff and supporters.

Spearheaded largely by Chris Powell, a number of Wednesday’s backroom have been doing 5km - running, cycling and more - every day as they raise money for the cause, and Bannan says that he’s hoping to see them add plenty more to the pot before the month is out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s amazing what they are doing,” the Owls skipper said in his programme notes. “And all for an amazing cause. It’s great to see fans getting involved too. Everyone should be aware of this terrible disease and all month the guys here are doing their bit to bring awareness and raise funds.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

“We all love football and using the sport is an excellent way to shine a light on it, make people aware and make a difference. I take my hat off to the staff who work long, long hours at the cub but still always manage to find the time and energy to get their runs, walks and bike rides done.

“It’s a big effort all round but totally worth it if it can help save lives and I can’t thank the staff enough and hopefully we can see them smash their fundraising targets.”