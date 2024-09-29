Sheffield Wednesday's Bailey Cadamarteri scores excellent goal to get off the mark for Lincoln City
The 19-year-old striker has drawn praise from manager, Michael Skubala, since joining the Imps in the last transfer window, despite the fact that he was still looking for his first goal for the club. That wait is now over.
Cadamarteri started on the bench as his side took on Cambridge United in their League One fixture, but was brought on at the break with his side chasing an all-important second goal away from home having gone in at half time 1-0 up. Wednesday’s teenager didn’t disappoint, and by the 68th minute he’d done just that.
City’s assistant head coach, Tom Shaw, spoke after the game about the teenager finally getting his first goal for the club, and it’s safe to say they’re all over the moon for him.
“We’re delighted for Bailey Cadamarteri,” he said. “He’s a real trier, which everyone can see, and I thought his first touch was superb… It was possibly a bit of a scruffy finish, but we’ll take them. I’m really pleased for the frontline, and we want them to contribute for the next period of time.”
‘Cadz’ will be hoping it’s the first of many in Lincoln colours now he’s got the ball rolling, and he’ll have a chance to add to his tally in midweek when they head to Blackpool.
