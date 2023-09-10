Sheffield Wednesday have endured a tough start to life back in the second tier. The Owls turned to former Watford boss Xisco Munoz as their new manager after Darren Moore’s summer departure.

They lost their first four league games against Southampton, Hull City, Preston North End and Cardiff City. However, they were able to pick up a useful point last time out away at Leeds United which should boost their confidence for when they return to the action after the international break.