Sheffield Wednesday’s average home attendance compared to QPR, Stoke City and Sunderland - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up one point so far this season following their promotion to the Championship

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 10th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a tough start to life back in the second tier. The Owls turned to former Watford boss Xisco Munoz as their new manager after Darren Moore’s summer departure.

They lost their first four league games against Southampton, Hull City, Preston North End and Cardiff City. However, they were able to pick up a useful point last time out away at Leeds United which should boost their confidence for when they return to the action after the international break.

In the meantime, here is a look at how Sheffield Wednesday’s average home attendance compares to their league rivals...

1. 24th: Rotherham United

Average attendance: 11,087

2. 23rd: Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance:15,342

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle

Average attendance: 16,302

4. 21st: QPR

Average attendance: 16,790

