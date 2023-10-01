Sheffield Wednesday are back on their travels this week as they head to West Brom in their next Championship fixture on Tuesday night.

The Owls’ poor start to the season continued on Friday night as they lost 3-0 at home to Sunderland, just less than a week after suffering a 3-0 loss at Swansea City.

Wednesday are still awaiting their first win of the campaign having drawn two and lost seven of their opening nine fixtures. The Owls have continued to be backed by a loyal following with the Hillsborough outfit boasting strong attendances home and away.

Using data collated by BirminghamWorld, here’s how Wednesday’s average away attendance this season compares to the rest of the Championship. Some club’s away followings my appear to have a smaller average than expected but this will be down to the size of the grounds they have visited so far this season.

1 . 24th: Blackburn Rovers Average away attendance this season: 1,065. Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: Huddersfield Town Average away attendance this season: 1,123. Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Rotherham United Average away attendance this season: 1,170. Photo Sales