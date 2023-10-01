News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Sheffield Wednesday fans raise thousands in memory of cancer victim
Two men arrested over Hillsborough incident
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?

Sheffield Wednesday’s average Championship away attendances compared to Sunderland, West Brom & Leeds United - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday are back on the road this week

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 1st Oct 2023, 09:08 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 09:22 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are back on their travels this week as they head to West Brom in their next Championship fixture on Tuesday night.

The Owls’ poor start to the season continued on Friday night as they lost 3-0 at home to Sunderland, just less than a week after suffering a 3-0 loss at Swansea City.

Wednesday are still awaiting their first win of the campaign having drawn two and lost seven of their opening nine fixtures. The Owls have continued to be backed by a loyal following with the Hillsborough outfit boasting strong attendances home and away.

Using data collated by BirminghamWorld, here’s how Wednesday’s average away attendance this season compares to the rest of the Championship. Some club’s away followings my appear to have a smaller average than expected but this will be down to the size of the grounds they have visited so far this season.

Average away attendance this season: 1,065.

1. 24th: Blackburn Rovers

Average away attendance this season: 1,065.

Photo Sales
Average away attendance this season: 1,123.

2. 23rd: Huddersfield Town

Average away attendance this season: 1,123.

Photo Sales
Average away attendance this season: 1,170.

3. 22nd: Rotherham United

Average away attendance this season: 1,170.

Photo Sales
Average away attendance this season: 1,222.

4. 21st: Millwall

Average away attendance this season: 1,222.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:West BromSunderlandSwansea City