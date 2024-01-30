News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday's average attendance compared to rivals including Birmingham, Stoke and more

Hillsborough remains a fortress for Sheffield Wednesday in their bid for Championship survival.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 30th Jan 2024, 20:16 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 20:17 GMT

If Sheffield Wednesday are to retain their status as a Championship team beyond this season, then Hillsborough will prove crucial. League wins have been rare all season for the Owls but a run of three in their last five at home brings with it some hope of survival.

Danny Rohl's side need every helping hand they can get this season and the support of 34,000-plus at Hillsborough will hope to push Wednesday up the few places they need to go.

Hillsborough is among the most iconic grounds in the Championship but in a season where big teams are aplenty, they are not the only ones with history. Below, The Star has taken a look at Wednesday's average attendance compared to their Championship rivals.

Average attendance: 10,695

1. 24. Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,695

Average attendance: 15,428

2. 23. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 15,428

Average attendance: 16,210

3. 22. Swansea City

Average attendance: 16,210

Average attendance: 16,325

4. 21. Millwall

Average attendance: 16,325

