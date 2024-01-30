If Sheffield Wednesday are to retain their status as a Championship team beyond this season, then Hillsborough will prove crucial. League wins have been rare all season for the Owls but a run of three in their last five at home brings with it some hope of survival.

Danny Rohl's side need every helping hand they can get this season and the support of 34,000-plus at Hillsborough will hope to push Wednesday up the few places they need to go.

Hillsborough is among the most iconic grounds in the Championship but in a season where big teams are aplenty, they are not the only ones with history. Below, The Star has taken a look at Wednesday's average attendance compared to their Championship rivals.