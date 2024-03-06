Sheffield Wednesday’s attacking star ruled out for Leeds United clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poveda is currently on loan at Hillsborough from the title-chasing Whites, and The Star understands that the rules of his transfer in January state that he is ineligible to feature when his parent club visit S6.

As per the English Football League’s rules clubs can agree that a player can feature against his contracted team whilst out on loan, but that that needs to be added into the terms rather than standard – it’s thought that there was no such agreement over Poveda.

The EFL’s regulations say, “During the period of any Temporary Loan Transfer, a Player shall not play against his Transferor Club without the prior written permission of the Transferor Club (which, if given, must be indicated on the appropriate Temporary Loan Transfer form).”

They also add, “The EFL will permit Clubs to amend a loan agreement to include permission where this is agreed by both Clubs and the Player at a later date.”

Poveda has been a real spark for Wednesday since coming in from their Yorkshire neighbours just over a month ago, and his absence will no doubt be felt as the Owls look to try and extend a run that has seen them win four Championship games in a row for the first time since 2017.

