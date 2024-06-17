Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday have a senior squad of 16 players as things stand, but that is expected to grow quite substantially in the coming weeks.

Wednesday have already announced two new signings after completing the capture of free agents, Ben Hamer and Max Lowe, while it’s now also expected to just be a matter of time before the same can be said for Tunisian international, Yan Valery.

Danny Röhl is eager to try and get as much done as quickly as possible when it comes to the transfer market, so to have a couple done already by mid-June will be pleasing. There is, however, plenty of work still to be done, and lots more squad bolstering will take place before the campaign begins on August 10th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we are, this is Wednesday’s squad of senior players as of July 1st:

Ben Hamer, Pierce Charles, Liam Palmer, Bambo Diaby, Pol Valentin, Michael Ihiekwe, Akin Famewo, Max Lowe, Barry Bannan, Marvin Johnson, Mallik Wilks, Callum Paterson, Michael Smith, Djeidi Gassama, Bailey Cadamarteri, Anthony Musaba.

The size of the squad means that there is going to be a chance for a number of players from the U21s to get an opportunity to show what they can do, with the likes of Sam Reed, Gui Siqueira, Favour Onukwuli and Rio Shipston likely to be among those who are asked to step up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad