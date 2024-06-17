Sheffield Wednesday's 16-man squad as things stand - kids to get a chance to shine
Wednesday have already announced two new signings after completing the capture of free agents, Ben Hamer and Max Lowe, while it’s now also expected to just be a matter of time before the same can be said for Tunisian international, Yan Valery.
Danny Röhl is eager to try and get as much done as quickly as possible when it comes to the transfer market, so to have a couple done already by mid-June will be pleasing. There is, however, plenty of work still to be done, and lots more squad bolstering will take place before the campaign begins on August 10th.
As we are, this is Wednesday’s squad of senior players as of July 1st:
Ben Hamer, Pierce Charles, Liam Palmer, Bambo Diaby, Pol Valentin, Michael Ihiekwe, Akin Famewo, Max Lowe, Barry Bannan, Marvin Johnson, Mallik Wilks, Callum Paterson, Michael Smith, Djeidi Gassama, Bailey Cadamarteri, Anthony Musaba.
The size of the squad means that there is going to be a chance for a number of players from the U21s to get an opportunity to show what they can do, with the likes of Sam Reed, Gui Siqueira, Favour Onukwuli and Rio Shipston likely to be among those who are asked to step up.
Wednesday are due back at Middlewood Road for testing on June 28th, a day ahead of Owls in the Park, and will then head off on two preseason camps in July - first to St. George’s Park and then to an as-yet-unconfirmed venue in Germany.
