Sheffield Wednesday have released a fresh variation of their 10-year season ticket offer - with fresh terms available when it comes to the eventuality of promotion to the Premier League.

Tickets will cost £5,500 on the Kop, on the North or Grandstand £7,000 and on the South Stand £8,000.

It follows an initial launch of a 10-year season ticket in January 2020 - one that received a mixed response. It is not known what the take-up of that offer was - though it is said that the reintroduction of the offer is the result of enquiries from ‘a number of fans’.

The re-launch of the offer comes at a time when the club have received criticism for what has been described as an over-complicated tiered season ticket process. The cost of more recent season ticket pricing - and particularly matchday ticket pricing - has also been heavily criticised.

A Wednesday statement attempts to explain the terms of the deal - which would provide the club a boost in finds in their continued quest to make a return to the Premier League.

In the event of promotion, it says, those to have taken up the deal will receive ‘free seasons’ until promotion is achieved.

For those able to, the structuring of the deal does present a cut-price offering if averaged across the price of a current season ticket - with a bare minimum of 12 years locked in to the deal even in the event of promotion to the top tier this coming season.

The statement reads in part: “The concept is simple: purchase a 10-Year Season Ticket but the years don’t actually begin to count down until the Owls reach the Premier League. So every year outside of the Premier League is free until Wednesday achieve top flight status.

“For example, if the Owls are promoted in six years’ time, 10-Year Season Ticket holders will have accumulated six seasons before the 10-year package has even commenced and therefore receive a total of 16 years.

“What’s more, should we be promoted this season, subscribers will receive an additional two years free. Should we gain promotion the following season, an additional one year will be given, meaning those who purchase are guaranteed a minimum of 12 years included.”