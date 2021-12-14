Galvin’s Gloucester City, with whom he’s on loan until January, take on the Red Dragons this weekend in the third round of the tournament, and the 20-year-old will be eager to take his league form into the cup competition.

No player at Gloucester has played more National League North games than the left back so far this season, with the Owls youngster having started all 17 of their matches since making the move on loan back in August.

A bad start to the season saw The Tigers fall towards the wrong end of the NLN table, but an upturn since November has seen Galvin and his teammates lose just one of their last six games in all competitions – and Wednesday’s on-loan youngster has been named in the division’s Team of the Week on three separate occasions.

Galvin, who signed a new deal until 2023 prior to extended his loan in Gloucester in September, will be delighted with the amount of game time he’s getting at present, and Darren Moore will also be pleased to see how he’s acquitted himself in senior football having stepped up from the youth ranks.

It remains to be seen whether Lee Mansell will move to try and extend Galvin’s stay beyond January when his current deal comes to an end, however Moore may be tempted to bring him back to Middlewood Road depending on how things go in terms of defensive availability and the January transfer window.