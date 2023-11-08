Sheffield Wednesday youngster debuts hours after completing Hillsborough exit

It didn’t take long for Jay Glover to get into the mix at his new club following his loan move away from Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls youngster, who turned 20 earlier this year, has been a regular for the U21s this season, but it was decided that he’d benefit from some more senior football away from Middlewood Road after spells with the likes of Belper Town and Gainsborough Trinity last season.

He was handed the number 15 shirt at National League North outfit, Spennymoor Town, and on Tuesday night – just a few hours after his move had been announced – he was named on the bench for their game against Curzon Ashton.

Glover was then introduced into the game in the 67th minute as the Moors looked to try and build on what has been a solid start to the season, however it wasn’t to be as the visitors came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory at The Brewery Field.

It was a result that saw them drop down to fifth in the NLN table, however they’re still settled nicely in the play-off positions for now, and will be desperate to try and put things right against King's Lynn Town.