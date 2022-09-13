Sheffield Wednesday youngster could make fresh debut this evening after sealing non-league switch

Ryan Galvin, who has been a regular in training at first team level for several months, had the move confirmed on Tuesday afternoon just a few hours before Darren Moore’s men take on Morecambe.

It was revealed that the deal is for an initial two-month stint and that the former Wigan Athletic youngster could make his Maidstone debut as soon as tonight as The Stones take on Wealdstone in a National League match-up.

One of the most highly-rated young players on Wednesday’s books, the 21-year-old has made four senior appearances for the Owls since joining the club under Garry Monk in January 2020.

An attack-minded left-sided player, he has previously had stints out on loan at Stafford Rangers – while at Wigan – and last season enjoyed a successful spell at sixth-tier Gloucester City in the last campaign, playing 19 times.

Speaking earlier this month on the club’s plans for Galvin, Moore said: “We see him as a player that has the potential to operate and play at that level - we want to give him some first team experience.

“He’s still in training with the main group - so in terms of his learning and development, he’s still in with the main body with the first team and training each and every day.

“We feel that he’s training at a level against good players, but if we can find that opportunity for a loan for him then we think it’ll be beneficial for him to go and get 20 to 30 games and really kick on again.”

National League South champions last season, Maidstone will be hoping Galvin will be able to provide something for their attempt to consolidate their fifth tier position.

The Kent club have won three, drawn one and lost three of their league matches this time out and find themselves in 12th place in the division.