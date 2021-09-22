As revealed by The Star this week, the 21-year-old will spend five weeks at Notts County, who are battling the likes of Chesterfield in what will be another hotly-contested National League promotion race.

The Spireites were also interested in taking the young defender on loan.

A Republic of Ireland youth international, Brennan is yet to make his league bow for Wednesday but has impressed in performances in cup competitions over the last two seasons.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan has signed on loan for Notts County.

Short of first team opportunities at Wednesday behind the likes of senior men Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Sam Hutchinson, he has been allowed to make the short-term move. Another defender, Everton loanee Lewis Gibson, is also expected to make an imminent return to contention having recovered from a calf strain.

Brennan has made the switch as cover for defenders Kyle Cameron and Connell Rawlinson, who are both likely to be out for two-to-three weeks with their respective injuries.

“As soon as Kyle came off against Maidenhead we knew we were going to have to dip into the loan market to add cover at the back, said County head coach Ian Burchnall.

“We have shortlists prepared for situations like this to ensure we’re able to act quickly to bring in someone of sufficient quality who suits our style.

“As soon as Kyle came off against Maidenhead we knew we were going to have to dip into the loan market to add cover at the back,” Burchnall said.

“We have shortlists prepared for situations like this to ensure we’re able to act quickly to bring in someone of sufficient quality who suits our style.

“Ciaran was one of four-or-five players we looked at closely and he came out on top. He’s very well thought of at Wednesday and will fit in well in terms of how we want to play.”

It is the second loan of the centre-half’s career after a successful stint at Gainsborough Trinity in 2019.