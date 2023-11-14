Sheffield Wednesday meeting to be held with switch in youth transfer policy confirmed

Meetings will be held in the coming days between first team manager Danny Röhl and senior members of the club's academy set-up, with the immediate futures of a handful of young players likely to be discussed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The German boss has expressed his desire to strengthen the working relationship between the club's two playing centres and has worked closely with the likes of under-21 manager Neil Thompson. Hotshot youngster Bailey Cadamarteri played the second half of their Championship defeat to Millwall over the weekend and other young players will be handed the chance to impress over the current international break.

Röhl's predecessor Xisco had outlined an intention to keep the club's younger players in-house rather than continue a policy of loaning the more senior under-21s out to clubs for senior experience. As reported by The Star last week, under Röhl the club look set to revert to the policy of allowing youngsters out on a temporary basis, with a handful of deals possible in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Yes I think it's important that these guys go and get some experience in senior games," Röhl said.

"I think it is different to under-21 games but we have really good communication with Steven (Haslam, academy manager) and we decided this is maybe the best step for these players to improve them. This is what we have to do as a club: improve the players and make them ready for the first team."

Expressing his desire to take a look at some of the more advanced younger players this week, Röhl also hinted that he has requested the under-21s move their playing style closer to the ideals he is trying to instil on the senior side.

"The next week we will have a meeting with the academy about the potential of all the under-21 players," Röhl continued. "An international break is always a good time to take some (younger) players to the first team, to train with us. Then we'll see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad