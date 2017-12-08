Sheffield Wednesday: Young Owls shot-stopper tipped to shine on loan at Spireites

Cameron Dawson has been backed to be a big hit at Chesterfield after joining the League Two strugglers on a temporary basis.

The 22-year-old, who has made four league appearances for the Owls, was snapped up on emergency loan to ease the Spireites goalkeeping crisis on Wednesday. Dawson is in line to make his Chesterfield debut in their clash with Barnet today.

Flashback: Cameron Dawson in action for the Owls at Derby County last season

“It (letting Cameron out) was something we had been thinking about since the beginning of the season,” admitted Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal. “He had an opportunity to go to Chesterfield and we were happy to help our neighbours. We like them.

“The loan is week by week. I hope that he can win and play games there. Cameron is a really good player and a good addition for Chesterfield.”