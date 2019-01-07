Sheffield Wednesday: ‘You have to keep hold of your best players and improve as you go along’

Steve Agnew, the Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager, has lavished praise on Adam Reach, describing the attacking midfielder as "one of the best players in the Championship".

Reach, contracted to the Owls until the summer of 2021, has earned plenty of plaudits for his energetic performances this term. The 25-year-old has started every league match and scored a number of spectacular goals.

Seven-goal Reach has been one of the few shining lights in a forgettable Wednesday campaign.

Agnew, looking after first-team affairs until new manager Steve Bruce takes charge from February 1, told The Star: "I had Adam at Middlesbrough a number of years ago.

"I've seen him come from being a young, talented footballer.

"He's now matured and has gone from a boy to a man. He is terrific.

"For me, he's one of the best players in the Championship."

Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers are understood to be long time admirers of Reach. The former Boro youngster can play in a number of different positions, including left-back, left wing and in the middle of the park.

It remains to be seen whether Wolves will make a January move for Reach, who cost Wednesday £5m from Boro.

Agnew added: "You have to keep hold of your best players and improve as you go along."

Agnew and Stephen Clemence, Bruce's trusted assistants, have also previously worked with midfield pair Josh Onomah and George Boyd at Aston Villa and Hull City respectively.

Asked if it helps that some players know how the new coaching set-up operate, Agnew said: "I think it does (help).

"We have a way of working and we want the players to express themselves and enjoy themselves.

"I think when you do know two or three players, then that message can go around to the group a little bit quicker because of their interaction with us at previous clubs."